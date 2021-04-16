Thursday night, a mass shooting at a FedEx Smart Post facility near the Indianapolis International Airport left 8 people dead and 5 others shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night, a mass shooting at a FedEx Smart Post facility near the Indianapolis International Airport left 8 people dead and 5 others shot.

Here's a break down of what we know so far:

9 a.m. - Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement regarding last night’s mass shooting:

“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.

"Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we've lost."

8:55 a.m. - 13News has learned that the White House is in contact with the mayor's office and President Biden will be briefed on the mass shooting.

7:47 a.m. - Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young release statements after learning of the mass shooting.

Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) April 16, 2021

The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 16, 2021

7:36 a.m. - People are slowly started to get word about their family members. Some rejoicing and embracing loved ones.

People are slowly getting word about loved ones who were working at the FedEx facility. This woman walked out proclaiming “Praise the Lord! My baby is safe!” Immediately embraced loved ones, picked up the phone and began spreading the word @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/p5mdZvD1wV — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) April 16, 2021

7:15 a.m. - 13News learned the FBI is now assisting in the investigation.

6:39 a.m. - Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement regarding the news of the mass shooting.

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

6 a.m. - IMPD confirms that IEMS pronounced eight people dead at the scene. Five victims with gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Two victims were treated by medics at the scene and released.

4:37 a.m. - Families console each other at the Holiday Inn as they continue to wait for any news about their loved ones.

I’m at the Holiday Inn near the Indy Airport, where families wait to hear if loved ones are safe following the shooting at the FedEx facility. Families console each other as they wait, IMPD chaplains provide a shoulder to lean on. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/sNd7S8OSz5 — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) April 16, 2021

2:30 a.m. - FedEx releases a statement following news of the mass shooting.

1:43 a.m. - Family members of FedEx workers arrive at a nearby Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Rd. IMPD asked family members who were working at the facility and have not been able to contact them, report to that location.

Family members arriving to nearby Holiday Inn after shooting at Fed-Ex facility. Frustration as they say they haven’t been able to reach family working inside. Say there is a policy barring workers carrying phones on shift @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/78Nr9QDT8h — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

1:32 a.m. - Police said the shooter at the FedEx building took his own life.

Friday 12:22 a.m. - IMPD said they found "multiple victims" at a shooting scene at the FedEx facility near the airport. I-70 shut down in both directions in the area.