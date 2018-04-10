UTAH (KSL) — A Utah couple says their toddler shredded an envelope containing more than $1,000 in cash.

Ben and Jackee Belnap consider themselves diehard Utah Utes football fans. Ben and Jackee said they had been saving up cash to pay Ben’s parents back for University of Utah football season tickets. They had $1,060 in an envelope ready to go, when that envelope disappeared over the weekend.

Ben and Jackee started searching the house.

After careful and tearful consideration, the couple realized their son Leo had shredded the envelope.

I’m digging through the trash and she hollers and says, ‘I found it,’” Ben said. “She’s holding the shredder and she says, ‘I think the money is in here.'”

Jackee said their 2-year-old son, Leo, is familiar with their shredder.

“Leo helps me shred junk mail and just things with our name on it, or important documents we want to get rid of,” she said.

It turns out the couple might not be out all that money. There is a government office that deals with mutilated cash.

“I called the guy the next morning and he said, ‘Oh, we might be able to help you here,’ and I was shocked,” Ben said. “He said, ‘Bag it up in little Ziploc bags, mail it to D.C., and in one to two years, you’ll get your money back.’”

