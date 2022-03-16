Thousands of toddler walkers sold at Target recalled for choking hazard

The recall covers more than 17,000 toddler walkers sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Amazon.com between Sept. 2020 and Nov. 2021.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of toddler walkers sold by Target and Amazon have been voluntarily recalled over choking hazard concerns.

According to the recall posted Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wheels and wheel hardware can detach in small pieces from the B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers.

The recall covers about 17,200 walkers sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Amazon.com between Sept. 2020 through Nov. 2021. The wooden walkers have yellow sides, blue wheels and multicolored activity features on the front. Additionally, "B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn" is printed on the packaging and label.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled walkers should immediately take it away from young kids and contact Battat for a free repair kit. The kit includes replacement wheels, new attachment hardware and installation instructions. The company also posted a video online that covers the repair instructions.

Another repair option, according to the company, is for consumers to use a pair of pliers or a wrench to tighten the nuts and bolts on the walker's loose wheels.

So far, there has been six reports of the wheels and hardware detaching from the walkers, including one report of a child who put a metal nut in their mouth, according to the recall. Known purchasers are also being contacted directly.

Anyone with additional concerns about the walker recall can contact Battat at 844-963-2479, through e-mail at recalls@battatco.com or on the company's website.

In another big recall on Wednesday, nearly 4 million bottles of Airborne gummies were voluntarily recalled over reports of the caps on the bottles causing injuries.

The Airbone gummy recall only applies to 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne gummies, sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors. Some of the gummies were for kids.

The recalled gummies were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide. They were also sold online through Amazon and Schiff Vitamins. Sales took place from May 2020 to February 2022 for between $18 and $33. You can see a full list of recalled lot codes on the CPSC website.