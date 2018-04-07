It's official: Miles Teller has just the right need for speed.

The 31-year-old "Whiplash" star has been cast opposite Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" (in theaters July 12, 2019). Paramount confirmed the news originally reported by trade magazine "Variety."

Teller beat out fellow actors such as Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell to play the grown son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), co-pilot and best friend of hotshot flyboy Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise). Goose died in the original 1986 "Top Gun."

The newest "Top Gun" star shared the news on Twitter, saying "I feel the need..."

I feel the need... https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

Powell took his washout in stride, joking that he was "taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying."

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

In the followup directed by Joseph Kosinski (who worked with Teller in last year's "Only the Brave"), Maverick acts as instructor to a new class of fighter pilots. The upcoming movie is also bringing back original star Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, Maverick's old rival.

