Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers 2018 and 2019 versions of these Toyota and Lexus models.
Toyota
- 4Runner
- Camry
- Highlander
- Land Cruiser
- Sequoia
- Sienna
- Tacoma
- Tundra
Lexus
- LS 500
- LC 500
- RC 350
- RC 300
- GS 350
- IS 300
- ES 350
- LX 570
- GX 460
- RX 350
Some other 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.
Toyota is still developing repairs.
Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
