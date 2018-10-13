LEBANON, Ohio (NBC) -- President Donald Trump provided a Civil War lesson at his rally in Ohio Friday night that had many on social media buzzing.

Trump praised generals on both sides, calling Confederate General Robert E. Lee a "great general," and describing Union General Ulysses S. Grant as one who allegedly struggled with alcohol, but knew how to win and defeat Lee.

Grant was born in Ohio about 50 miles from where Trump was speaking.

US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a "Make America Great Again" rally in Lebanon, Ohio, on October 12, 2018. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

NICHOLAS KAMM

