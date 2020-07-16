Trump replaces campaign manager Brad Parscale

The president named a new campaign manager on Wednesday, only months from November's election.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is replacing his reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale with GOP vet Bill Stepien.

The president announced Wednesday that he's shaking up his team, replacing Parscale with Stepien. He said Stepien was promoted to the manager role.

Parscale will remain in the digital and data strategies role that he'd also been leading, Trump said in a Facebook post, adding that he "has been with me for a very long time. The president said Parscale will be a senior campaign advisor.

Both aides were "heavily involved" in the 2016 election.