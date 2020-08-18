Trump donates $100k quarterly paycheck to National Park Service

President Donald Trump said he wants 'to help repair and restore our great national monuments.'

Editor's note: The video above was first published on Feb. 21, 2020.

President Donald Trump announced that he is donating $100,000, a quarter of his yearly salary, to the National Park Service.

In a tweet Friday evening, Trump said he promised not to "take a dime of salary as your President."

"I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to the National Park Service to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History!" Trump tweeted.

Trump has previously donated his quarterly paycheck to several government departments including Health and Human Services, Interior, Education, Transportation and Agriculture.

During the campaign, Trump said he would turn down the $400,000 presidential annual salary if he was elected.