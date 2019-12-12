President Donald Trump says it's “ridiculous” that Time named 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg as its Person of the Year.

In a Thursday tweet, the president says “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” He adds: “Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg responded to Trump's jabs by changing her Twitter bio to read "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

RELATED: TIME names Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year 2019

RELATED: Greta Thunberg says Atlantic voyage ‘energized’ her climate fight

The Swede has become the face of a new generation of environmental activists, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.

It's not the first time Trump has lashed out after not being recognized for his influence by TIME.

In 2015, Trump attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for “ruining Germany” after she was named Person of the Year, when he was listed as a runner-up.

Trump has also attacked Thunberg in the past. In September, Trump mocked her after she delivered a scathing speech at the United Nations.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!," he wrote.

Thunberg was named TIME's 'Person of the Year" Wednesday. She is the magazine's youngest individual ever to be given the title.

"For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year," TIME editor-in-chief wrote.