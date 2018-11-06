President Donald Trump says "we will all know soon" whether he can reach a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to end its nuclear program.

Trump is tweeting hours before the leaders' historic face-to-face that, "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly."

But he says that, "in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

Before leaving Washington for Singapore, Trump said his gut instincts will guide him when he gets into the room with Kim.

He told reporters he'll know almost immediately whether a deal can be made, saying: "I will know, just my touch, my feel. That's what I do."

Their meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Singapore time.

NEW statement from the White House: "The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected." pic.twitter.com/ZEpG45Vpoo — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 11, 2018



For better part of an hour, Trump and Kim Jong Un will square off one on one, alone but for a pair of translators. That's raising concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

Trump and Kim will meet on Singapore's Sentosa Island for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.

The huddle will come before a larger meeting and a working lunch attended by top advisers to the president and their North Korean counterparts.

Word of the private meeting unleashed a torrent of criticism on social media from national security veterans who worry the lack of a transcript will create a he-said-he-said showdown that could turn into a major headache for Trump.

