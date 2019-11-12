President Donald Trump's campaign tweeted out a doctored video Tuesday of Trump as Thanos from the Marvel Universe, claiming his re-election is "inevitable" after House Democrats announced articles of impeachment.

The video shows Trump's head atop Thanos' body in the climactic scene of "Avengers: Endgame."

For those unfamiliar with the movie, Thanos is on a mission to wipe out half of all life in the universe. He does this in "Avengers: Infinity War" by snapping his fingers while wearing a gauntlet that holds the Infinity Stones. The sequel, "Endgame," is about how the Avengers reverse that event and defeat Thanos.

The clip by the campaign is from the scene near the end of "Endgame" in which Thanos is wearing a different gauntlet. You hear Thanos say "I am inevitable" before snapping his fingers.

The scene then switches to Tuesday's announcement by House Democrats introducing two articles of impeachment against Trump. Using some computer-generation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Reps. Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and others were turned to dust, just like characters in the movie.

RELATED: VERIFY: What articles of impeachment mean and what comes next

RELATED: Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable,” the account tweeted.

Fans of the film pointed out one flaw in using that particular clip. That quote came seconds before Thanos and his army were defeated by The Avengers and turned to dust.

Others were pleased with the video.

Trump has occasionally inserted himself into pop culture references to promote himself or his campaign. Most recently, he tweeted a photo of himself on Rocky Balboa's body.