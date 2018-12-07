In a letter to President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he believes their meeting last month was "the start of a meaningful journey."

President Trump tweeted out the letter and an English translation on Thursday.

"I firmly believe that the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach of myself and Your Excellency Mr. President aimed at opening up a new future between the DPRK and the U.S. will surely come to fruition," Kim Jong Un said in the letter, dated July 6.

The letter was dated just one day before North Korea accused the U.S. of 'gangster-like' demands following a visit and talks by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The letter however made no specific mention of the efforts toward denuclearization.

"I extend my conviction that the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-U.S. relations will bring our next meeting forward," Kim Jong Un wrote.

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made! pic.twitter.com/6NI6AqL0xt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

