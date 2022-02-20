MPD: Two more wanted in Young Dolph murder case; $2,000 reward set for each arrest

Memphis Police are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday two men have been named "Persons of Interest" in the Young Dolph murder case.

Police said Devin Burns, 26, is approximately 5'6", and 135 lbs.

Burns has active warrants for aggravated assault and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, although police say they are unrelated to the Young Dolph case.

Police also named Joshua Taylor, 26, as a person of interest.

He is described 6'6" and 180 lbs.

Memphis Police are looking for information into the location of both men, or any additional information into Young Dolph's murder.

Those with information regarding Burns or Taylor are asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted online.

Police say if an arrest is made, those with information could be eligible for up to $2,000 each for Burns and Taylor.

MPD have not confirmed at this time what role Burns and Taylor are suspected to have played in the murder.

Memphis rapper Adolf Thornton Jr., known as "Young Dolph," was murdered on November 17, 2021, outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies in Orange Mound.

Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were accused of shooting and killing the 36-year-old.

Johnson was arrested in Indiana on January 11 alongside a third suspect, Shundale Barnett, who was later released. Memphis Police are now on the hunt for Barnett.