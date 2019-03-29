Two musicians from Liverpool were among those killed after a wrong-way crash west of Phoenix earlier this week. Raw video shows the aftermath of that accident.

The record label Heist or Hit posted on its Facebook page that Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, members of the U.K. band Her's, died in the fatal crash that occurred March 27. The band's tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson from Minneapolis, Minnesota was also killed.

According to the posting, the duo was headed to a show in Santa Ana, California at the time of the crash.

"The world was at their feet. Everyone here at the label is overwhelmed and distraught," representatives from the label said in the post. "We have lost our friends and the world has been denied their talent."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday that the band and tour manager were three of the four people killed in the crash.

Her's performed their last show at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix Tuesday night, according to the band's website.

Her's performing in their last show at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix. The band was killed in a wrong-way crash on the I-10 on their way to a show in California.

The venue took to social media to express its "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of the band.

"We were honored to be able to host them on their US tour," the post read. "We never thought it would be their last show, they deserved so many more."

Authorities responded Wednesday to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-10 near Centennial, Arizona and said a Nissan pickup traveling east in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the band's Ford 15-passenger van near milepost 67.8.

A day before the fatal crash, the band posted on Instagram that they had a "sunset date with the Grand Canyon tonight."

According to DPS, there was no evidence to "indicate braking" by either driver prior to the impact. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames following the impact and an alcoholic beverage container was found among the debris from the crash.

The driver of the Nissan pickup, identified Friday as 63-year-old Francisco Rebollar of Murrieta, California, was also killed.

Her's was recently featured in a BBC Music special performing their hit song "Harvey" while on a boat in Austin, Texas for SXSW 2019.