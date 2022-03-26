FedEx ships plane full of supplies to Poland for Ukrainians affected by invasion

The shipping giant teamed up with Direct Relief to send one of its biggest planes full of supplies to Warsaw, Poland Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx is stepping up to help those affected by Russia’s invasion in the Ukraine.

The shipping giant teamed up with Direct Relief to send one of its biggest planes full of supplies to Warsaw, Poland Saturday. The Boeing 777 charter contained 76 tons of medical aid, including an emergency field hospital donated by the state of California.

One of the Memphis Grizzlies coaches who calls Ukraine home was also on hand with his family to make sure his countrymen are being taken care of.

FedEx said the transportation is a donation as part of its more than $1.5 million in relief efforts for Ukrainians.