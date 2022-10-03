Helping Ukraine | Atlanta-area charities offer ways to assist

A warning sign a charity may not be legitimate is asking for payment via cryptocurrency, a wire transfer, or gift cards.

CONYERS, Ga. — You may be wondering how you can donate to help the effort in Ukraine without being scammed. The Better Business Bureau has some tips to avoid becoming a victim.

A missionary who goes to Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in Conyers is working with volunteers from the congregation to bring much-needed aid to displaced Ukrainians.

“I literally weep. It makes me so sad," Anna La Lande said, for whom the war in Ukraine hits home.

“These children are going to be without their dad. And it could be forever. Their wives could be alone forever, just like I am,” La Lande said.

La Lande and her husband served as missionaries for 12 years. He died in 2020, and she created the 501(c)3 non-profit organization Drawn To The Truth Missions in his honor.

“My husband was an orphan, and I'm a widow. My children are fatherless," La Lande said. "I know what that feels like, and that's enough for me to say, 'Wow, there's something more that needs to be done, and I want to take action.'”

A missionary at Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in Conyers is working with volunteers from the congregation to raise money for displaced Ukrainians through her non-profit. How you can help & tips to avoid donation scams from @bbb_us tonight on @11AliveNews. pic.twitter.com/fE8MX3UJsy — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) March 10, 2022

She's taking action and connecting directly with four churches in Ukraine to send aid through the charity.

“I’ve looked for places that help the actual medical care, the medicine, the vitamins, medicine that is over the counter, as well as supplying diapers, wipes," La Lande said.

11Alive verified this non-profit is registered with the IRS, but how do you know a charity isn't trying to scam you?

“Be cautious about newly created charities. The founders of these new groups have the best intentions, but it can be kind of challenging to distribute all the items without help or even prior experience of disaster relief," said Simone Williams, spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta, Athens, and Northeast Georgia.

Williams said warning signs a charity may not be legitimate are asking for payment via a wire transfer or gift cards and not having experience in the location they claim to serve.

“If they only accept cryptocurrency, that is something that people are now taking advantage of because once you send that money, you can never get it back. Another thing is crowdfunding sites," Williams said.

You can also take steps to make sure pictures on a charity's website are real.