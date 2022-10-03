Kids at Atlanta school raise more than $2K at bake sale to help Ukraine

The kids raised over $2,400 for the World Central Kitchen, who's helping Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

ATLANTA — Students at Intown Community School in Atlanta organized two bake sales on Thursday to help Ukrainian refugees, according to the school.

They raised over $2,400, the school said, for the World Central Kitchen, who's helping and serving Ukrainian refugees.

"And this will not be the last sale," Stephanie Donlan, parent of two students at Intown, said. "These kids have grown closer through serving, and they are finding the joy in doing it. Plus they are getting quite good at it."

The kids were at two sites, one at their school and another in the Leafmore neighborhood.

"Kids figured that two sales would make twice as much," Donlan said.

Participating kids ranged from 2nd to 7th grade, and Donlan said they made signs and "all sorts of goodies."

"Not only did they learn about all the work that goes into marketing a sale and actually selling, but they are continuing to learn about serving others," Donlan said.

Students at Intown organized a bake sale in the fall for World Relief for Afghanistan refugees. That reached $1,500.

"As you can see they increased their proceeds by adding the second bake sale location," Donlan said.

