Kids help raise money for Ukraine in lemonade stand

Bryce and his friends are working to raise money to help those in Ukraine.

CUMMING, Ga. — When life gives you lemons, you can do something really good with them like these kids in Cumming.

Kyla McDonough and her son Bryce organized a two-day event and sold lemonade for 50 cents a cup after hearing about the crisis in Ukraine.

They were joined by Bryce's friends who showed their support by holding up signs "Make it rain for Ukraine" and "All for Ukraine." They said it feels good to give back.

"It felt good because I was just making a lot of people happy," Bryce said.

Within just the first two hours, they had raised $422. Now the group is up to $1,700.

"This was especially meaningful because we got to involve our children," McDonough said. "I think it's very important for the next generation to be aware of the privileges that they have and donate what they can, whether that be time, effort, money, energy."

All of the proceeds are going to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that helps feed refugees in Ukraine.