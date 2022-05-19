Morning show host Bert Weiss travels to Europe to help Ukrainians during humanitarian crisis

The radio host is in Poland helping with the humanitarian crisis with the CARE nonprofit organization.

ATLANTA — It's been months since Russia first invaded Ukraine back in February.

Thousands of people have fled the country since that point, leaving their homeland with nothing but their bags in search of refuge.

Metro Atlanta morning host Bert Weiss heard the heartbreaking stories of war and resilience, and decided to head to Europe to help, he said.

He's currently in Poland, working with a charity called CARE. The nonprofit organization is working to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine by providing "critical aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, and more," its website states.

As part of CARE's efforts, Weiss is assisting evacuees along their journey escaping the war.

"I've seen extremely elderly people uncontrollably shaking when they come off the bus. Imagine being in your 90s and having your routine and living in a country, and now here you are on a bus, and going to a foreign land that you've never been before," Weiss told 11Alive's Crash Clark.

Weiss said he heard first-hand accounts of the situation in Ukraine. The stories, he said, came from refugees with the help of an interpreter.

"A 70-year-old woman came off the bus and told us she was from Mariupol'. She had a bandage over her eyes and she was alone. She said the Russian troops had pulled over her car and shot her husband, her sister, and her grandkids, and for whatever reason, let her go. She has nobody left," he said.

Weiss said he tried to prepare himself for what was ahead, but the events Ukrainians described have left him heartbroken.

"Imagine looking at a map and it says Canada to the north, Mexico to the south, and who knows what it says in between, but it's not the United States of America. That's exactly what Ukrainians are going through. They are leaving their country and have no idea if they're going back or not," Weiss said.

Ukrainians have been making their way to the borders of the nation from all corners of the country. Weiss said watching refugees embark on that sojourn of uncertainty has been "powerful."

"I can tell you first-hand, just giving a lollipop to a young girl, and watching her mother react to that kind of kindness, and sobbing uncontrollably just from a lollipop or a bottle of bubbles, it's palpable," Weiss explained.

Weiss said people can donate to CARE.org to help.