1-year of war in Ukraine | How To Donate To Ukraine Relief Efforts

ATLANTA — The past year has been one of violence and loss for the people of Ukraine. Friday marked one-year since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, leaving 27.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

According to UNICEF, 6.5 million people have been internally displaced as a result of the war and millions more, mostly women and children, have fled to Europe.

If you’re looking to support people impacted, consider donating money to the following organizations.

UNICEF

UNICEF started providing humanitarian relief when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The organization continues working with partners inside Ukraine to meet urgent needs. UNICEF is assisting Ukranians by providing health, water, sanitation and hygiene and mental health and psychosocial support.

The Ukrainian Red Cross

The Ukrainian Red Cross is providing aid to people inside the country by using funds donated for blood collections, mobilization of volunteers and resources, and emergency activities. Click here to donate.

The Georgia branch of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America

As listed on their website, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, otherwise known as the UCCA GA branch is a non-partisan not-for-profit organization operating under the national UCCA organization uniting Ukrainians in the U.S. and Americans of Ukrainian descent.