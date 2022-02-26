Rally in support of Ukraine planned for today at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park

It is set to begin at noon on Saturday.

ATLANTA — A demonstration is planned for Saturday at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park in support of Ukraine.

According to organizers, the rally will begin at noon.

11Alive's Paola Suro spoke Friday to the vice president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Yuriy Babak. He described the purpose of the rally as "to raise awareness, explain people, that it's not only Ukraine's problem, Russia is a threat to the whole world."

"And that's what we try to do, explain to the regular people who are not much educated on external affairs for what's going on in the world," he added. "Also to catch officials' attention on this subject, because we are voters, and politicians won't do anything until they see their voters support it."

Babak said that while some elected officials "may be looking towards towards helping Ukraine," he hopes that the rally will spur them to swifter, more aggressive action.

"Maybe after they see, okay, there's so many Ukrainians, and they ask us to do something," he said. "It's time to act."

11Alive's La'Tasha Givens also spoke to Ukrainians in metro Atlanta on Friday, who shared three things they hope will help their country defend itself from Russia's aggression.