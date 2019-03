CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police say a woman who disappeared a week ago has been found safe.

Shardine Hall, 57, was had last been seen on March 14 in the 400 block of Blue Beech Way. She is schizophrenic but does not take medicine.

On Friday, Police said Hall was found unharmed in Rappahannock. No other information was given, but police are thanking the community for helping to spread the word.