MIAMI (WFMY) — A 50-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina is reportedly missing from a cruise ship. Now, the U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for him.

The man has been identified as Brian Lamonds.

The U.S. Coast Guard Key West watchstanders said they got the call around 10 a.m. from the cruise ship, saying a man was missing and reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Paradise.

Incident happened Tuesday approximately 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida, the Coast Guard says.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo, homeported in Key West, are aiding in the search.

© 2018 WFMY