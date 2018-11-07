President Trump will head to London on Friday, where he's expected to face protests at every turn. And with a giant "Trump Baby" balloon set to fly in the air over multiple demonstrations, U.S. officials urged Americans to "keep a low profile" in the English capital.

In an alert on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in London warned citizens about "numerous demonstrations" planned between Thursday and Sunday that could "attract large crowds" less than friendly to U.S. citizens.

"Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent," the embassy said in a list of advised actions, asking Americans to "keep a low profile" and "be aware of your surroundings."

Talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and a trip to Scotland all made Trump's schedule for his three-day U.K. visit beginning Friday. Trump will travel by helicopter once there, making it unlikely he'll see protests firsthand.

Already his visit has triggered the largest U.K. police mobilization since 2011, the Guardian reported. More than 50,000 signed up to protest on Friday alone, per Reuters.

Activists inflate a giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as an orange baby in north London on July 10, 2018 ahead of a demonstration in London to coincide with the visit of the US president.

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

One such protest will entail a 19-foot-high orange balloon shaped like Trump as a baby, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan — who's feuded with the president — approved under "the right to peaceful protest."

Most of the protests will take place that day in central London, the U.S. officials said, with some occurring the days before and after. After the visit, Trump will decamp to Finland for a one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16.

