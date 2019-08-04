President Donald Trump says the U.S. has designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard a "foreign terrorist organization" as part of an effort to increase international pressure on the country.

It's an unprecedented move because the U.S. has never before used the designation for an entire foreign government entity.

Trump said in a statement Monday that the move "recognizes the reality" that Iran is a state-sponsored supporter of terrorism and that the Guard is an active participant.

Administration officials have said the step will further isolate Iran and make clear that the U.S. won't tolerate Iran's continued support for rebel groups and others that destabilize the Middle East.

But the designation may also have widespread implications for American personnel and policy in the region and elsewhere as Iran has threatened to retaliate.

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran.

AP