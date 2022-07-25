Knoxville police said 21-year-old Alexander Humphrey died trying to stop his motorcycle. Police said it flipped.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fraternity at the University of Tennessee is mourning the loss of one of their brothers. Alex Humphrey, an incoming junior at the university died in a motorcycle accident on Thursday on Chapman Highway.

Officers responded to the accident at around 10:15 p.m. They said a car turned left in front of Alex's motorcycle. The Knoxville Police Department said the motorcycle tried to abruptly stop, causing it to flip.

When Alex's friends heard the news later that night, they said it devastated them.

"I was getting a call from his mom," said Maclain Chaney, one of Alex's close friends. "When she told me, I just kind of like froze and didn't really believe it, and just kind of like sat there."

Alex's other best friend, Nolan Imbrecht, said his heart dropped.

"The first thing that I felt, I just felt for his mom. I know his family very well," he said.

The boys went to the University of Tennessee together, and that's when their friendship turned into a brotherhood. They rushed Sigma Phi Epsilon. Another brother in the fraternity, Josh Patton, said Alex was a natural fit with the chapter's character.

"He was always super positive. I mean, the guy always had a smile on his face," Patton said. "Anytime we walked into a room, he brought the energy. It was great. Everyone loved him."

Immediately after the crash, Sigma Phi Epsilon started raising money for Alex and his family. The chapter hoped to raise enough to help them afford a nice funeral.

However, that small act of kindness rippled through the community. In just five days, a GoFundMe for Alex's family set up by the fraternity collected more than $42,000.

"It's incredible, just the way that community that fraternity, the university, I mean, everyone has shown their support," Patton said.

Family, fraternity brothers, friends, students at UT and other Greek life chapters across the country commented on the fundraiser website.

"Alex will never be forgotten by any of us. And I think it's just our job to live through him," Imbrecht said. "And everything we do will be for Alex."