VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police need your help finding a boy who was last seen at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday as he prepared to leave home.

Nash Modin was seen on home surveillance video as he left, dressed for wet weather.

All locations the family thinks he may have gone have been checked.

Nash is 5 foot 3 and 95 pounds. He was wearing a grey winter coat with fluorescent green sleeves, a royal blue backpack, like the ones pictured and dark pants. What type of shoe is unavailable.

Anyone with information should call 911.