VERIFY: Live fact-checking the first presidential debate

CLAIM: President Donald Trump claimed that 300,000 veterans died because the Obama/Biden Administration could not provide them with adequate healthcare.

Trump is citing a real report, but the real story is a bit more complicated than Trump makes it sound. A report from the Department of Veteran Affairs’ inspector general in 2015 said, “As of September 2014, more than 307,000 pending [enrollment status] records, or about 35 percent of all pending records, were for individuals reported as deceased by the Social Security Administration.” That’s referring to their enrollment for VA healthcare.

The immediate sentences after that one said, “However, due to data limitations, we could not determine specifically how many pending [enrollment status] records represent veterans who applied for health care benefits. These conditions occurred because the enrollment program did not effectively define, collect, and manage enrollment data. In addition, VHA lacked adequate procedures to identify date of death information and implement necessary updates to the individual’s status.”

That means the exact numbers of veterans who were actually waiting to receive healthcare is unknown and that when exactly they died is unclear for some veterans.

The report also said, “Records for deceased individuals have remained in a pending status without detection for many years.” One example the report gave of the problems with the system was the case of an individual who had died in 1993 whose record was placed in a pending status in 2009 and had remained there since.

So, it’s impossible to say exactly how many of those veterans had actually died waiting for healthcare and how many of those deaths actually occurred during the Obama Administration.

CLAIM: Joe Biden said “[President Trump is] in the Supreme Court now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which will strip 20 million people from having health insurance now.”

This claim is true. Both the The Urban Institute and the Kaiser Family Foundation estimate that the Affordable Care Act currently covers 20 million people who would otherwise be uninsured. The Urban Institute estimates those 20 million people would immediately be uninsured if the ACA were repealed. Both reports say that the passing of a separate insurance plan could offset those numbers, but as of the writing of this article, no replacement bill for the ACA had been passed.

CLAIM: Vice President Biden claimed 10 million people lost health insurance because of the recession.

That is mostly true. According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, 12 million Americans may have lost health insurance since February. That is based on the fact that most U.S. workers rely on an employer for insurance. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, millions of people lost their jobs. But the Economic Policy Institute has not calculated yet how many of those laid off workers were able to get on public assistance. So while millions lost employer provided insurance, some may have been able to find coverage from another source. Final numbers on how many people lost health insurance completely will not be available until next year.