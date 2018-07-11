Kim Davis is a name you might remember. In 2015, while serving as the County Clerk in Rowan County, Kentucky, she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and was jailed.

She lost her re-election bid to opponent Elwood Caudill Jr. Tuesday night, with 4,210 votes for Caudill and 3,566 for Davis.

Following her defeat, social media posts like these began to pop up.

Kim Davis going down at the hand of the man she wouldn’t give a marriage license to. #Karma pic.twitter.com/ooHnAMn9Ss — Stephanie Jones (@MsMcJones) November 7, 2018

Kim Davis, who wouldn't sign marriage licenses for the LGBT community in Kentucky just lost her seat to a Democrat she refused to sign a marriage license for! Hell yes! #ElectionNight#LGBTWin — Alexandra Hunt (@AlexandraHunt2) November 7, 2018

They claim that Davis was defeated by a man for whom she had refused to sign a marriage license.

THE QUESTION

Was Davis actually defeated by one of the men she'd refused to issue a license to in 2015?

THE ANSWER

No, while Davis did lose, it wasn't to a man she'd refused a marriage license. That candidate lost in his primary and did not face Davis in the election.

WHAT WE FOUND

Davis did lose to Elwood Caudill Jr.

In the Democratic primary for the Rowan County Clerk, Caudill Jr. ran against and beat David Ermold.

Ermold had been one of the men present in 2015 who sought a marriage license from Kim Davis.

Had he won the primary and then the main election Tuesday the posts above would be accurate.

Since Ermold was defeated by Caudill Jr., who then went on to beat Davis, we can VERIFY the social media posts above are FALSE.

