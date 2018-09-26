Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a psychiatrist and Professor of statistics at Palo Alto Unversity, will testify Thursday about her accusations involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After Dr. Ford recounted her story to multiple media outlets, online claims and rumors began to pop up about her past.

VERIFY took a look at two viral photos that are being shared with claims that they show a naked Dr. Ford.

THE QUESTION

Are these photos and claims about Dr. Ford accurate?

THE ANSWER

No, the photos the VERIFY team looked at were all traceable to other online sources and did not show Dr. Ford at all.

WHAT WE FOUND

We've blurred these photos, but both depicted some level of nudity.

The first photo shows a naked woman sitting on a bar pouring a drink. The accompanying text claimed that Dr. Ford was a "loose goose," and that said that the FBI should look into her interactions with the democratic party.

A reverse image search linked this image back to a photo gallery posted in 2017. The x-rated gallery is titled: "1960 swingers club," and shows a number of naked women. VERIFY is not linking to this site due to it's adult content, but we can Verify that these photos are not of Christine Blasey Ford.

The second photo shows another mostly naked woman laying on a picnic table with alcoholic beverage containers around her. This photo had hundreds of results in a reverse image search. The earliest VERIFY found was on the cover of this book which was published in 2011.

Like the first image, we can Verify that this photo is not of Christine Blasey Ford.

