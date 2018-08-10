One of the victims of the upstate New York limousine crash that killed all 18 aboard and two pedestrians had texted concerns about the "terrible condition" of the limo less than 20 minutes before tragedy struck, her aunt says.

The limo was bound for a Cooperstown brewery when it crashed on a winding road in rural Schoharie, about 160 miles north of New York City. Two pedestrians also were killed.

Valerie Abeling said her niece, Erin McGowan, 34, and her husband Shane, 30, were among the limo victims. Abeling's own daughter was busy and couldn't join the party, a scheduling conflict that probably saved her life.

Abeling told The Washington Post that Erin sent a text message complaining about the condition of the limo, a last-minute replacement after a bus hired to shuttle the group broke down.

Erin, who worked in a pediatrician's office, and Shane, who worked for Miracle Ear, were married in June.

“These were friends just starting their lives, getting married and this is how it ended,” Abeling said. “It’s a tragic loss of beautiful souls.”

Police have not revealed the names of victims, pending confirmation of identifications and notification of family members. But some of those family members were sharing their stories.

Four of those killed were sisters, three of whom died with their husbands. Axel and Amy Steenburg, newlyweds from Amsterdam, N.Y., had rented the limo, Axel Steenburg’s stepfather told The New York Times. The group had gathered for a surprise party to celebrate Amy Steenburg’s 30th birthday.

Amy's sister Abigail and husband Adam Jackson, sister Mary and husband Rob Dyson and sister Allison King also died, the women's aunt said.

“They did the responsible thing getting a limo so they wouldn’t have to drive anywhere,” Barbara Douglas told reporters. “They were wonderful girls. They’d do anything for you, and they were very close to each other, and they loved their family.”

Andrea Hojohn Orokos started a gofundme page for the family of Axel and his brother. Donations had reached more than $7,500 of the $10,000 goal on Monday.

"Saturday, Rich, Axel and other friends and family passed in an unfortunate party bus accident," she wrote. "It is beyond devastating for everyone who knew them all. Please help ease the burden during this time and help donate to funeral expenses."

The National Transportation Safety Board and State Police were investigating the crash. State Police First Deputy Superintendent Christopher Fiore said the limo ran a stop sign and slammed into a parked SUV and the two pedestrians before crashing to a halt in a ditch.

Neither Fiore nor NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt would say how fast the limo was going or whether those aboard were wearing seat belts. But Sumwalt said the investigation was a priority and would be thorough.

“This is one of the biggest losses of life that we’ve seen in a long, long time,” he said.

