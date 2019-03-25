Some of you are waking up with car damage and possible roof damage after experiencing hail during Sunday's severe weather.

Quarter-sized hail has been reported in the North Texas area, with golf ball-sized hail possible as the night went on while several parts of the area were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The severe weather threat is no longer the worry, and the clean-up begins. Many people saw windshields cracked and smashed, dents on vehicles and roofs banged up as hail pelted down.

Hail during Sunday storm creates damage to cars, roofs in North Texas March 25, 2019: People access damage after severe storms passed through North Texas.

A tornado warning siren went off in Plano Saturday night, but there was, in fact, no tornado warning and no tornado — Plano emergency management said they “saw reports of funnel clouds that did not touch and they had “multiple calls of cloud rotation” that allowed them to make the decision to sound the alarm.

“It doesn’t matter what they say when they are sounded, our intent is to get people indoors for more information,” a spokesperson with Plano emergency management said.

As news of severe weather came in on Sunday, readers and viewers across North Texas sent us their photos and videos.

