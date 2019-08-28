CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Deputies in Virginia caught a naked man who is reportedly linked to a triple homicide involving the family of Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens, who currently plays for the minor league Montgomery Biscuits.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the wife, child and mother-in-law of Bivens were killed near Keeling, Va.

Matthew Thomas Bernard, 18, was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder, according to CNN. But, before he was arrested, USA TODAY reports he ran at a reporter near where the deaths happened, choked a church caretaker and was even maced by a police officer -- all while running around naked.

Video obtained by CBS News appears to show the naked situation while it was unfolding, including how a police officer apparently used a baton to try to take him down. Bernard was eventually caught, with the help of a K-9.

Fox News reports Bernard is Bivens' brother-in-law.

The Biscuits canceled a planned doubleheader following the "tragic event."

The Rays released the following statement on Twitter:

"Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia.

Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.

We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuits family during this extremely difficult time."

Earlier Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the cancellation:

"Due to a tragic event within the Biscuits family, tonight's doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts has been cancelled. The Biscuits ask for privacy at this time and will provide an update when it's appropriate."

According to the Montgomery Advisor, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Rays was set to play the last two of a five-game series in Chattanooga.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.