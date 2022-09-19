Here are a few moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Her state funeral drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONDON, UK — The world paused Monday morning to honor Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her state funeral drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. The 96-year-old died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8.

Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered at Westminster Abbey to mourn her.

Her coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter. The coffin was followed into the church by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William and 9-year-old George, who is second in line.

Below are a few moments from Monday's celebration of her life.

Royal family walks with procession

Members of the royal family were spotted lined up with the procession.

President Biden, first lady arrive for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The president and first lady were among some 2,000 people attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Royals arrive for the funeral

Britain’s royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at the Gothic abbey in London for the service Monday.

This video montage has photos of their arrival.

Note on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

The card is a handwritten note from King Charles III to his mother. It reads simply: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

The R after Charles' name stands for rex, the Latin word for king. Elizabeth was known as Elizabeth R, with her R standing for regina, or queen in Latin.

Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives at Windsor for burial