Walgreens is joining other high-profile retailers in asking its customers to stop openly carrying guns in its stores.

The pharmacy chain is making exceptions for authorized law enforcement officers.

The Walgreens announcement came after Walmart made a similar decision earlier this week, asking customers to stop openly carrying firearms at its 4,700 stores in the U.S. Kroger has also instituted a new policy that requests customers to stop openly carrying guns.

All the announcements come shortly after a gunman killed seven people in West Texas.

