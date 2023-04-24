Disneyland temporarily suspends fire effects in parade after dragon float goes up in flames

The dragon prop at Hollywood Studios uses a different system that operates differently than the one used in Anaheim. Therefore, the show will continue as normal.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland is temporarily pausing fire effects on the dragon float in the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom following a mishap at its popular "Fantasmic!" show in Anaheim.

Walt Disney World officials said similar fire effects used globally will be temporarily suspended "out of an abundance of caution." However, this suspension will not have any impact on the "Fantasmic!" show at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Central Florida.

All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

The show was stopped almost immediately “and then right after that, the dragon started catching fire and the whole body was up in flames,” The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The show takes place twice nightly near the park's famous Tom Sawyer Island. The climax features Mickey Mouse battling a giant dragon named Maleficent.