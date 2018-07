Thunder and lightning couldn’t stop the fireworks show in Barrington on Tuesday night.

In fact, the lightning got in on the act.

An amazing video posted online by Diana Karley shows spectacular lightning bolts crossing the sky as several colorful fireworks explode around them.

“As usual, amazing job Barrington!!” wrote Karley, who said her daughter Morgan captured the captivating image.

