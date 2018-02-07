Day four of the trial against the alleged murderers of 22-month-old Aiden McClendon is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Monday.

Evidence in the case could conclude with closing arguments and possibly the start of jury deliberations Monday.

LAST WEEK'S RECAP:

Ex-gang member snaps no-snitching code in toddler murder trial

A witness whom prosecutors say was stabbed in jail ahead of his planned testimony spent a full day under oath.

The former gang member testified in the murder trial of Henry Lee Hayes and Kquame Richardson, the men accused of murdering 22-month-old Aiden McClendon in January 2016. The witness, shackled and dressed in green jail scrubs, offered a rare glimpse into the world of urban violence in Jacksonville, detailing the signs, symbols and signifiers of gang life.

His decision to testify violated the stringent no-snitching code of the streets, which prosecutors said imperiled him to such a degree that the State Attorney’s Office to initially asked Circuit Judge Seven Whittington to close the courtroom during his testimony. After local media objected, the state simply asked – and local TV outlets agreed – not to broadcast his face or voice (hence the daylong disruption of the First Coast News livestream on Thursday).

The significance of his testimony was clear by the amount of time he spent on the stand. He testified that he was a former friend and confederate of the two defendants. Prosecutors introduced dozens of photos showing them together, often flashing hand symbols and weapons.

Prosecutors say Hayes and Richardson killed McClendon in a drive-by whose intended target was the boy’s uncle. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty. Although they are being tried jointly, each has his own jury. They face life in prison if convicted but, because both were teenagers at the time of the incident, they would be sentenced with the possibility of parole.

Around 5 p.m., after the witness had spent a full day translating street slang and hand signals, Prosecutor London Kite asked him about the risk he was taking by testifying.

“Are you scared?” she asked.

“Yes ma’am,” he replied.

“Were you physically attacked for it?”

“Yes ma’am.”

“Does what you are doing here today going against everything you were taught to do?”

“Yes, including my reputation.”

Two seated juries for murder suspects Kquame Richardson and Henry Lee Hayes heard testimony from witnesses from inside and outside Jacksonville gangs.

Assistant State Attorneys predicted how complex the trial would be in connecting the defendants to toddler Aiden McClendon, who was killed in his grandmother's car while being taken home from daycare.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called eight witnesses most of whom testified about how to flag a person as being in a gang. Gang detectives mapped out 'high concentration' areas for gang activity and testified on gang culture.

Defining gang culture. Detective testifies gang members pay homage to deceased members with RIP t-shirts and referencing them in rap lyrics. The defense argues these both can be common in the black community and not just gangs.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous testified to being a member of the 187 gang believed to have been involved in the shootout that caught McClendon in the crossfire.

Prosecutors asked the media not to release the witness' identity for fear of retaliation. The witness, currently incarcerated, testified he received nothing in exchange for his testimony but gave details about his gang membership.

Jurors also heard great detail about an online rap video for the song “F*ck the City Up,” produced by 187.

A second witness has also requested to be anonymous but did not testify Wednesday. Court resumes on Thursday morning.

