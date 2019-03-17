DEER PARK, Texas — A large fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company in La Porte continued to burn overnight into Monday morning, spreading to an additional six tanks, a company update says.

As of the company's 5:39 a.m. Monday update, that brings to the total number of tanks on fire to eight.

Firefighters are in defensive mode, using foam to prevent the fire from spreading.

A shelter-in-place continues for all of Deer Park, and Deer Park ISD is expected to make a decision about the status for classes on Monday by 6 a.m.

La Porte ISD has canceled classes for the day.

ITC says the tanks on fire hold Naphtha, which was the original product burning. We're told the fire spread to more tanks, at least one of which contains Xylene. Both of those identified substances are components of gasoline.

"Air monitoring continues and as of this update, no detectable amounts of the chemicals have been found outside the ITC fence line," stated ITC Monday morning. "Out of an abundance of caution, City of Deer Park officials to continue to urge residents to shelter in place."

As of Sunday their hope was to let chemicals burn off enough, then turn off a valve to let the fire die down.

Aside from the shelter-in-place, State Highway 225 from Beltway 8 to Independence Parkway is closed to all traffic. The closure includes all access points including Center Street.

Harris County pollution and HazMat are evaluating the air quality. So far, the pollution levels around the site are not elevated, but officials will continue to monitor them as the fire is expected to burn through the night.

Evacuations have not been ordered, but Harris County officials are ready to help if they are.

“Precinct 2 is standing by and ready to provide shelters to get people out of harm’s way," Commissioner Adrian Garcia said at a news conference.

There are currently no shelters-in-place for La Porte, Pasadena and Channelview residents. But that could change.

What is Naphtha and Xylene?

During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Intercontinental Terminals Company officials told us that one of the products burning was the chemical compound Naphtha. We later learned the fire spread to a tank containing Xylene.

Naphtha is a gasoline component, which releases carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide when ignited. And it is highly flammable.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, the following are considered health risks associated with Naptha:

It can affect you when breathed in and by passing through your skin

Contact can burn the skin and eyes

Breathing Naptha can irritate the nose and throat

Exposure to Naptha can cause headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting

High exposure can cause drying and cracking of the skin

Repeated exposure may damage the nervous system and may affect the kidneys.

As for Xylene, the New Jersey Department of Health says the following are health hazards associated with it:

Xylene can affect you when inhaled and by passing through skin

Contact can irritate the skin and eyes. Prolonged or repeated contact can cause a skin rash, dryness and redness

Inhaling Xylene can irritate the nose and throat causing coughing and wheezing

Exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness and passing out. Repeated exposure can affect concentration, memory, vision and muscle coordination. Higher levels can cause coma and death.

Xylenes may damage the liver or kidneys

Xylenes are flammable liquids and dangerous fire hazards

“Air monitoring is being done by authorities and ITC. Harris County pollution control and Harris County Hazmat is on the scene and they’re evaluating the air quality and we’re awaiting their results,” Alice Richardson with ITC told the media at the briefing.

Air 11

During a small media briefing, an ITC spokesperson said the facility has been shut down. They said there were no injuries reported and all personnel and contractors have been accounted for.

KHOU Reporter Matt Dougherty and photographer Ralph Nickerson, who arrived on the scene shortly after the fire started, said they had to pull back because they were getting light headed.

How to shelter-in-place

The following bullet points are from FEMA.gov:

Bring your family and pets inside.

Lock doors, close windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

Turn off fans, air conditioning and forced air heating systems.

Take your emergency supply kit unless you have reason to believe it has been contaminated.

Go into an interior room with few windows, if possible.

Seal all windows, doors and air vents with 2-4 mil. thick plastic sheeting and duct tape. Consider measuring and cutting the sheeting in advance to save time.

Cut the plastic sheeting several inches wider than the openings and label each sheet.

Duct tape plastic at corners first and then tape down all edges.

Be prepared to improvise and use what you have on hand to seal gaps so that you create a barrier between yourself and any contamination.

What role is the weather playing?

Meteorologist Lisa Vaughn said winds are coming from the northeast at about 10 to 15 mph. Communities in the path of the smoke include Friendswood, Clear Lake, Webster, Alvin, Pearland, League City and Hillcrest.

An atmospheric "capping inversion" - usually in place each morning - is forecast to erode through the day. That means the smoke will be able to mix into the upper levels of the atmosphere instead of being trapped at the surface (where we live and breath).

Photos | Tank fire in Deer Park

According to their website, ITC Deer Park terminal stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil and distillates.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ExxonMobil plant caught fire the day before

Saturday, the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown caught fire for several hours.

Harris County officials said the substance that was burning was gasoline. The smoke could be seen for miles.

“It was just like black cloud, big thick black cloud. Bad," Arellano said. “It didn’t scare me as much until it did today. When I got calls, 'are you evacuating?' 'are you going to leave?' I mean I've got kids. Not little kids, but I’ve got kids. It was scary.”

Officials said they don’t believe it had any impacts on air quality, but neighbors said it was enough to make them think twice about where they live.