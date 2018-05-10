Washington — Senators voted on Friday to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to a final confirmation vote on the floor. The final confirmation vote will likely occur sometime Saturday.

The procedural vote passed with 51 senators voting yes and 49 senators voting no.

Before Friday’s vote, key Republican senators remained undeclared amid the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh followed by weeks of intense disagreements that have divided the nation.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted no to advance Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the floor. Previously undecided Republican senators Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine both voted yes. Collins said she would announce her decision on confirmation later Friday. Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia also voted yes.

The Senate gaveled open with the GOP chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, lauding the appellate court judge's deep credentials and lashing out at the "left wing" groups he said have tried to take down President Donald Trump's nominee as "nothing short of monstrous."

On the other side, the top Democrat on the committee, Dianne Feinstein of California, said Kavanaugh's appearances before the panel showed "a man filled with anger and aggression," unfit for the Supreme Court.

The 53-year-old judge made what was in effect his closing argument by acknowledging he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week. He was trying to brush back fresh concerns about his temperament and impartiality.

"I said a few things I should not have said," he wrote in an article published Thursday evening. But he said he remains the same "hardworking, even-keeled" person he has always been. "Going forward, you can count on me," he wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

Friday's vote was a procedural one to end the debate. Some fence-sitting senators who voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday could conceivably still hold out their support ahead of a final confirmation roll call over the weekend.

In the week leading up to the vote, Republicans emerged confident that a new FBI investigation into the allegations unearthed no corroborating details, they said. But a level of uncertainty lingered as Collins and Flake spent hours Thursday poring over confidential FBI documents in a secure basement briefing room at the Capitol long after others had left.

Even without locking in support, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed ahead trying to move Trump's nominee forward in what would be an election year win for his party. The Republican leader has little room for error with his party's slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. Vice President Mike Pence will be available to break a tie, but that has never happened for a Supreme Court nominee, according to the Senate Historical Office. A final vote is expected Saturday.

Complicating the math, one Republican, Sen. Steve Daines, said he was going to attend his daughter's wedding back home in Montana on Saturday regardless of the possible weekend vote. Daines told The Associated Press in a statement he's going to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Tensions have been high at the Capitol with opponents of Kavanaugh, including survivors of sexual assault, confronting senators in the halls and holding vigil across the street at the Supreme Court. Supporters of Kavanaugh also turned out.

Trump said the protesters' "rage-fueled resistance is starting to backfire at a level nobody has ever seen before." He was referring to polling that shows some improvement for Republicans heading into the midterm election.

Democrats complained that the investigation, running just six days after Trump reluctantly ordered it, was shoddy, omitting interviews with numerous potential witnesses. They accused the White House of limiting the FBI's leeway.

Those not interviewed in the reopened background investigation included Kavanaugh himself and Christine Blasey Ford, who ignited the furor by alleging he'd molested her in a locked room at a 1982 high school gathering.

