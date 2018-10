WNBC (NBC News) — Two New Jersey women are alive thanks to the quick work of a police officer and several Good Samaritans.

The women were driving Wednesday afternoon when their suv crashed into a tree in the city of North Brunswick.

The vehicle quickly caught fire, with the driver and passenger trapped inside.

Video shows the suspenseful rescue.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ENbZ1u

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved