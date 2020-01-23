CANBERRA, ACT — Officials in Australia are searching for a water tanker plane that is feared to have crashed while fighting wildfires on Thursday.

Rural fire service officials say helicopters are looking for the plane, which might have crashed in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales state.

There are few other initial details about the plane or the search.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

RELATED: 'It's an impossible scene' | Virginia volunteer says Australia likely fighting wildfires for months

RELATED: Hero dog on the hunt for Koalas in Australia

Blackened trees poke through the scorched ground after a wildfire ripped through near Kangaroo Valley, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

AP