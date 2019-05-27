HOUSTON — Coast Guard crews searching for a missing swimmer from Spring found his body at Matagorda Beach Monday evening.

Family members identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Joseph Thomas, a sophomore at Spring High School.

RELATED: U.S. Coast Guard leading search for 16-year-old swimmer missing at Matagorda Beach

Joseph’s father, James Thomas, said his son went to Matagorda Beach Sunday with a friend and her parents. He said the mom and daughter had difficulty in the water, so the girl’s father helped the mom, and Joseph pushed the girl out of the rip tide.

Thomas said Joseph got caught in the rip tide and disappeared in the surf.

“We are devastated but remain faithful,” Thomas wrote on Facebook. “Neither of us knows when our time approaches and the God we serve makes no mistakes. Please keep us lifted up.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is also looking for a 17-year-old swimmer who did not make it back to shore with his friends at Surfside Beach near Freeport Sunday night.

Surfside Police and the Coast Guard are continuing to warn beach-goers of strong rip currents and caution them to read warning signs before getting in the water.

RELATED COVERAGE

Surfside police: Beach conditions still hazardous

What to do if you get caught in a rip current

17-year-old swimmer goes missing at Surfside Beach

U.S. Coast Guard leading search for 16-year-old swimmer missing at Matagorda Beach

Body matching description of missing swimmer found during search