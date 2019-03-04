WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in West Columbia are asking for the public's help to locate a teen girl who has been missing for over two weeks.

Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta, 14, was last seen on Hammond Avenue in West Columbia on March 18.

Police say someone communicated with Sanchez-Peralta on March 24, but that is the last confirmed time anyone has heard from her.

She is described as being a Hispanic female 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing 95 pounds with long black hair and French-style polished nails. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white and black Vans snearkers, silver stud earrings and a silver ring on her left ring fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.