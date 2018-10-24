Multiple suspicious packages were sent to prominent Democrats this week as well as CNN's offices in the Time Warner Building in New York City. Though law enforcement officials have not apprehended any suspects yet, the Secret Service, federal authorities and the New York Police Department all confirmed that these packages were potentially explosive devices. Here is what we know so far:

The Clintons

A suspicious package was addressed to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton late Tuesday night at her home in Westchester County, New York, according to a statement from the Secret Service. The packages were identified during "routine mail screenings" and were "appropriately handled" by authorities, the Secret Service said.

Neither Clinton nor former president Bill Clinton received the packages, "nor were they at risk of receiving them," according to the Secret Service, which has also launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

The Obamas

Early Wednesday morning, another package addressed to former president Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service agents at his home in Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service has also launched an investigation into this incident and said the Obamas were not in any danger of coming into contact with the potentially explosive packages.

George Soros

On Monday, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford, New York, home that is co-owned by George Soros' private company, the Soros Fund Management LLC. Soros, a businessman and Democratic Party donor, was not at the home when the package was opened by an employee of the residence.

The case was turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Division, which issued a statement on Twitter on Monday, saying, "We are conducting an investigation at and around a resident in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time."

A mailbox stands in front of the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

CNN

A suspicious package was also delivered to the Time Warner Building in New York on Wednesday morning, which houses many CNN offices and studios. Two law enforcement officials said the package was believed to contain a pipe bomb.

The officials said the CNN bomb was crude but operational and was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets.

CNN employees were directed to evacuate the building while Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow of CNN Newsroom were still on the air.

The moment when CNN's fire alarm went off while Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were on the air. (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/6JUqzxFeRE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2018

Coverage was directed from the New York studios to its offices in Washington, D.C.

Here's the moment CNN had to handoff to DC and evacuate Time Warner Center in New York pic.twitter.com/TUtnWrss9z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

CNN's president, Jeff Zucker, asked employees to stop sharing images or geotags that would reveal their locations, "out an abundance of caution."

Former DNC chairwoman and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Local media reported Wednesday that a suspicious package was sent to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who is a democrat. The Sunrise Police Department said it was investigating a package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, which is where one of Wasserman Schultz's offices is located.

ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

Who has not received dangerous packages

White House

Administration officials said they know of no threatening packages sent to the White House. They also note that packages to the White House have to go through an off-site processing center, so a suspicious package would not reach the building.

CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune and other businesses were evacuated after a "stack of suspicious looking packages" was seen in front of a building they share, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Police later gave the all clear and said the boxes were filled with "everyday items" including children's books and a football, the Union-Tribune reported.

California Senator Kamala Harris also has an office in the building at 600 B Street. Harris' communications director Lily Adams said in a tweet their office evacuated and confirmed that the packages were not addressed to Harris or their office.

