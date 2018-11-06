CITRUS CO., Fla.—It’s been one year since a 72-year-old Inverness mother and grandmother disappeared without a trace.

Carol McHugh went missing on this day last year: June 8, 2017, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. It has been a full year since her family and friends had last talked to her.wts

“During an extensive and meticulous manhunt for McHugh, through rough terrain and dense locations, spanning five, full, 24-hour days, no clues were found to indicate McHugh’s location,” the sheriff’s office posted to their Facebook page Friday.

The post asked that anyone with information to call they call the non-emergency line at 352-726-1121 or to report tips anonymously to crime stoppers.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP