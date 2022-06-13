The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, while Maryland State Police have made an arrest in the case.
A 16-year veteran was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a suspect on Sunday, the sheriff's office said. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, 42, was trying to arrest a suspect who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions, police said.
Maryland State Police have since arrested and charged the man wanted in the murder of the deputy. A 20-year-old man, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, from Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, police said.
Deputy Hilliard located Davidson just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Talbot Street Apartments in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville, Maryland. According to police, Davidson was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants.
A preliminary investigation by MPD revealed Hillard began to pursue the suspect on foot and Davidson shot Deputy Hilliard with a handgun before escaping the scene.
Medics arrived to the location, and Deputy Hilliard was taken by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, where he was declared dead.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post, "Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland."
After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcements including local, state, and federal agencies across the region; finally, after two hours, Davidson surrendered to law enforcement without incident.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is the lead in this investigation with the help from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
The departments and agencies who assisted in the search for the suspect are as follow:
- Maryland State Police
- Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office
- Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
- Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office
- Talbot County Sheriff’s Office
- Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
- Fruitland Police
- Salisbury Police
- Berlin Police
- Princess Anne Police
- Ocean City Police
- Ocean Pines Police
- Pocomoke City Police
- Maryland Natural Resources Police
- Delaware State Police
- ATF
- DEA
- U.S. Marshal’s
He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center. According to authorities, there is no further threat by the suspect to the community.
Condolences
Tributes from elected leaders, government agencies, and organizations are pouring in following the death of Deputy Glenn Hilliard.
Governor Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan released a statement expressing his condolences:
Both American flags and Maryland flags flied at half-staff to honor Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard.
Attorney General of Maryland Brian Frosh
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman
Comptroller Peter Franchot
Chief of Police for the City of Bowie
Senator Chris Van Hollen
Maryland State Police
FBI Baltimore
Anne Arundel County Police Department
Baltimore County Police Department
Maryland Natural Resources Police
ATF Baltimore
Park Police MC
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Hilliard worked in several different departments within the Sheriff's Office. Recently, he was transferred back to patrol upon request, police said.
He would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22nd.
