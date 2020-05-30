Wife of former Minneapolis police officer arrested and charged in death of George Floyd speaks out

Kelly Chauvin said in a statement she has filed for divorce from her husband Derek Chauvin.

MINNEAPOLIS — The wife of the former Minneapolis police officer arrested and charged in connection to the death of George Floyd spoke out Friday evening through her attorney's office.

Kelly Chauvin, the wife of Derek Chauvin, said in a statement she is “devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death.” She offered her sympathy to his family and “everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” the statement read.

The statement, posted on the Sekula Law Offices Facebook page, went on to say she has filed for divorce from the former police officer and is asking for privacy.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was captured on camera kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was pleading, “I can’t breathe,” according to the criminal complaint.

Floyd was pronounced dead at the hospital.