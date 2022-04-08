'A lot of kids crying' | Witnesses describe scene after multiple shots fired inside Mall of America

Bloomington Police say no injuries have been reported, no arrests have been made.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Complete chaos found inside the largest mall in the United States on Thursday after gunshots were heard in the Northwest wing. Bloomington Police say shots were fired shortly after 4 p.m. inside the Mall of America.

Families were separated as they ran to safety, including Kate Rutledge.

“We just ran,” Rutledge said. “It was a herd of people going down the hall. People were falling. People were ducking down with their heads on the ground. It was chaos.”

Rutledge made it out with her son, but her daughter was in the store with their foreign exchange student. They were escorted into a lockdown that lasted two hours.

“It’s one of the busiest times of the year,” Nike employee Tyana Maddox/Sanders said.

#UPDATE Just spoke with @Nike employees who say a fight started in their store at @mallofamerica between two groups of men. Employees who were in the store say one of the men in a white tank top took out a gun and started shooting. @kare11 #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/9EtPibRtPF — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) August 5, 2022

Maddox/Sanders said she heard two groups of men arguing in the store. One man walked outside the store then came back in. Shortly afterwards, shots rang out. A coworker of hers, Isaiah Nelson, recognized what was happening immediately.

“I just started yelling, ‘Get in the back, get in the back,’” Nelson said.

Nelson says people in the store were crying, and calling their loved ones as they waited to hear what was going on.

“I saw people posting things on Twitter,” Jose Niebla, a customer who was inside the Nike lockdown.

Niebla explained how upsetting it was to see children impacted by the incident.

“A lot of families. A lot of kids crying,” Niebla said.

Michelle Smith Johnson heard the gun shots, and ran with her family from the third floor.

“I just encourage everybody to make sure you tell your loved ones you love them on a daily basis,” Smith-Johnson said.

She is visiting from Kansas, and was at the mall doing back to school shopping.

“You think you're going to be safe but there is no guarantee anymore."

Bloomington Police said the shooting started after an altercation between two parties at a cash register in the Nike Store. One party (with two people) walked out of the store, but one of them in the group turned around and fired a pistol into the store "full of people" before running away.

Police say they are still looking for the shooter and the other person but have not yet provided a description of the suspects.