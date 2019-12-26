A woman and two children have died after being found unconscious on a sidewalk near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.

The identities of the victims, as well as the relationship of the woman to the children, has not yet been released.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the children appeared to be under age 5.

News video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station and Northeastern University. Gross said there were two child car seats in the vehicle.

The president of the Boston EMS union said that 8 EMTs, 4 paramedics, 2 supervisors and one member of Special Operations had responded to the tragic scene.

"Three patients were given the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives," Michael MacNeil tweeted. "The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of Boston EMS are with the families experiencing this unspeakable tragedy on this holiday."